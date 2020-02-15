|
Robert L. Callahan
Wilmington - Robert L. Callahan passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2020.
He was born in Wilmington, DE to the late William and Marie Callahan. Robert was a U.S. Marine veteran. He retired in 1997 after 13 years of service from the Delaware River & Bay Authority. Previously he had been a past member of the Teamsters Local 326. Robert enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Ryan Callahan. Robert is survived by his wife 62 years, Sondra Callahan, his children, Michael Callahan (Connie), Jeffrey Callahan (Diane Hayden), James Callahan (Keli), his grandchildren, Justin, Corey and Chris and his great-granddaughter, Tessa.
A committal will be held 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Olympics DE, 619 S. College Ave., Newark, DE 19716. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 23, 2020