Robert L. Checkel
Wilmington - Robert "Bob" Lincoln Checkel, 95, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Bob was born in Minneapolis, MN in 1924, the only child of Henry and Ida Mae Checkel. Upon graduation from Dodge Center High School, he attended the University of Minnesota, where he was in the marching band, played football, and pursued a degree in Chemical Engineering. His studies at Minnesota were interrupted by service in the US Army from 1942-44 during World War II. Returning to Minnesota, he completed his degree in Chemical Engineering in 1948, and began his 38-year career at the DuPont Company in Clinton, IA. In 1951, he was transferred to the Engineering Research division at the DuPont Experimental Station in Wilmington, DE. He met his wife, Jeanne Taylor, in Wilmington and they were married on October 9, 1954. He was transferred to Los Angeles, CA in 1962 for two years, and then returned to Wilmington to finish out his career with DuPont.
He was a 63-year member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, having served as a Junior High Sunday School teacher, Stephen's Ministry Leader, a Deacon and Elder, and from the time he retired until he was 95, he volunteered in the Church office. He was active in the Edgewood Hills Home Owners Association and served as their treasurer. He was a trumpet player in the Rhythm Doctors Orchestra from 1953-62.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Taylor Checkel, and three children, Craig Stewart Checkel of Wilmington, DE, Dr. Jeffrey Taylor Checkel and wife Martha Sue Snodgrass of Berlin, Germany, and Christina Checkel Sweet and husband Mark D. Sweet of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren, Caroline E. Sweet and Cameron R. Sweet of Alexandria, VA; and sister-in-law, Dr. June S. Taylor and husband Dr. Bruce Duncan, and niece Marguerite Taylor Duncan of Salt Lake City, UT.
A Memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Pennsylvania Avenue and Rodney Street in Wilmington, on Saturday, August 17, at 11:00 am followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1502 West 13th Street, Wilmington, DE 19806
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 2019