Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert L. "Bob" Conn


Robert L. "Bob" Conn Obituary
Robert L. "Bob" Conn

Newark - Robert L. "Bob" Conn, age 83, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Welch, WV on January 22, 1936, he was a son of the late Andrew J. and Mary Bell (Burns) Conn. Bob worked as a parts distributer with Chrysler in Newark, retiring after 35 years of dedicated service. In his spare time he enjoyed bowling and playing golf.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Melody Ann Repansheck. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Geraldine Ann (Joachimowski) Conn; son-in-law, David Repansheck; sister, Alice Fay; brother, Bill Conn; step-daughters, Linda Wolf and Sherry Wiggins (Cliff); step-son, Ronald Brown; sisters-in-law, Sandra Link and Karla Lihota (Gerald); 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE.

Bob's family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 600 South St, New Castle, DE 19720.

Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019
