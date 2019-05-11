Services
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Kendal at Longwood
Kennett Square, PA
Robert L. "Bob" Johnson


1936 - 2019
Robert L. "Bob" Johnson Obituary
Robert L. "Bob" Johnson

Kennett Square, PA - Bob left this life peacefully on March 21, 2019 in the Westmoreland Nursing Unit at Kendal/Crosslands in Kennett Square, PA His life was taken by liver failure secondary to metastasized prostate cancer.

Bob was born in Chicago, IL on February 4, 1936. Bob settled at Guilford College (N.C.), his alma mater, to teach in the sociology department starting in 1965. Bob taught there for ten years, before a move to western North Carolina to pursue his counseling profession.

His final move was to Delaware to be close to his only sibling, his brother Gary, and his wife Ellen and their two children (Alec, b 1981, married to Livia Rurarz-Huygens, with Aurelia, b 2015 and Theodore, b 2019; and Reid, b 1983, married to Jeeyoung Kim).

Bob appeared to have his greatest joy in teaching and in his retirement he taught at the Academy of Lifelong Learning. He continued his care for others at Kendal, finding a niche for himself in simple service projects, and in talking about mental and physical health issues with his fellow residents.

A Memorial Service will be held at Kendal at Longwood, Kennett Square, PA on May 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM. All are welcome.

LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION Of MATTHEW GENEREUX, INC.

www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019
