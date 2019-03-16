Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
34 W 6Th St
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-9300
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Krienen Funeral Home
101 West 6th St.
New Castle, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Miller Sr.


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert L. Miller Sr. Obituary
Robert L. Miller, Sr.

New Castle - It is with heavy hearts that we have to say goodbye to our loving father, Robert Miller, Sr.

Rob was born on January 26, 1934 in his family's home on Bull Hill (2nd Street) in the city of Old New Castle. He retired from Carpenters Local #626; was a New Castle City police officer for many years, as well as an employee at the Delaware River and Bay Authority. He also served in the U.S. Army and spoke frequently of his adventures in Germany during the Korean War.

Rob was a volunteer firefighter with Goodwill Fire Company #18 for many years. He was so dedicated that he was nearly late to his own wedding! He was a past member of St. John's Lodge #2, also in New Castle, St. Gabriel's Lodge, St. Anthony's Club, as well as the Terrace Athletic and Delaware City Rec. Clubs.

As all his family and friends knew, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending most of his free time on the water and in the woods.

He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 60 years, Patricia S. Miller. He is survived by his four children, Robert L. Miller, Jr. (Leigh), Patrick L. Miller, Timothy Alan Miller, and Michele Miller-Karpovich; his grandchildren, Robert L. Miller, III (Shannon), Ann Marie Miller, Jessica Marie Karpovich and John Joseph Karpovich, III; and his great-granddaughter, Maddy, who held a special place in his heart.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a service for Robert on Mon, March 18, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 West 6th St. New Castle, DE. Friends may call at the funeral Home from 10:00-12:00 pm. Interment will be in the Glebe Cemetery.

302-994-9614

Delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now