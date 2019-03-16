|
Robert L. Miller, Sr.
New Castle - It is with heavy hearts that we have to say goodbye to our loving father, Robert Miller, Sr.
Rob was born on January 26, 1934 in his family's home on Bull Hill (2nd Street) in the city of Old New Castle. He retired from Carpenters Local #626; was a New Castle City police officer for many years, as well as an employee at the Delaware River and Bay Authority. He also served in the U.S. Army and spoke frequently of his adventures in Germany during the Korean War.
Rob was a volunteer firefighter with Goodwill Fire Company #18 for many years. He was so dedicated that he was nearly late to his own wedding! He was a past member of St. John's Lodge #2, also in New Castle, St. Gabriel's Lodge, St. Anthony's Club, as well as the Terrace Athletic and Delaware City Rec. Clubs.
As all his family and friends knew, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending most of his free time on the water and in the woods.
He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 60 years, Patricia S. Miller. He is survived by his four children, Robert L. Miller, Jr. (Leigh), Patrick L. Miller, Timothy Alan Miller, and Michele Miller-Karpovich; his grandchildren, Robert L. Miller, III (Shannon), Ann Marie Miller, Jessica Marie Karpovich and John Joseph Karpovich, III; and his great-granddaughter, Maddy, who held a special place in his heart.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a service for Robert on Mon, March 18, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 West 6th St. New Castle, DE. Friends may call at the funeral Home from 10:00-12:00 pm. Interment will be in the Glebe Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019