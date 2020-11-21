1/1
Robert L. Pierce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Pierce

Robert "Papa" L. Pierce, age 82, died peacefully at home on Thursday, November 18, 2020. Bob was born in Glassboro, New Jersey on September 23, 1938, to Daniel M. and Winifred Pierce.

Bob was raised in Mobile, Alabama, where he walked several miles to school each day (he said it was relatively flat ground luckily) fending of seemingly endless armies of rattlesnakes and alligators (as well as two older and very tough brothers). His main protector was his pet wild boar, Guv'nor.

Through the course of his life, Bob made many lifelong friends from his time at Delaware City High School, the Chrysler Assembly Plant, and his homes in Middletown and Fenwick Island.

He was an avid runner, competing in several Boston, New York, and Disney Marathons.

His greatest love in life was JoAnne, his wife of 48 years. They enjoyed long road trips and hobbies too numerous to count, their love for each other growing stronger year over year.

Bob was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, JoAnne, daughter Kelley, parents Dan and Dot, and brothers Danny and Scott (and literally countless other ancestors).

He is survived by his two sons and their spouses, Eric and Marie, and Chris and Patience; grandchildren Kristi (Lou), Nikki, Patrick (Victoria), Erika, Brady, Alyssa, Kelsey, and Katie; and great-grandchildren Tayler, Ryan, Dominick, Alyvia, Lily, and Addison.

Services will be private. To read the full obituary please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved