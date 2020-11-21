Robert L. Pierce
Robert "Papa" L. Pierce, age 82, died peacefully at home on Thursday, November 18, 2020. Bob was born in Glassboro, New Jersey on September 23, 1938, to Daniel M. and Winifred Pierce.
Bob was raised in Mobile, Alabama, where he walked several miles to school each day (he said it was relatively flat ground luckily) fending of seemingly endless armies of rattlesnakes and alligators (as well as two older and very tough brothers). His main protector was his pet wild boar, Guv'nor.
Through the course of his life, Bob made many lifelong friends from his time at Delaware City High School, the Chrysler Assembly Plant, and his homes in Middletown and Fenwick Island.
He was an avid runner, competing in several Boston, New York, and Disney Marathons.
His greatest love in life was JoAnne, his wife of 48 years. They enjoyed long road trips and hobbies too numerous to count, their love for each other growing stronger year over year.
Bob was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, JoAnne, daughter Kelley, parents Dan and Dot, and brothers Danny and Scott (and literally countless other ancestors).
He is survived by his two sons and their spouses, Eric and Marie, and Chris and Patience; grandchildren Kristi (Lou), Nikki, Patrick (Victoria), Erika, Brady, Alyssa, Kelsey, and Katie; and great-grandchildren Tayler, Ryan, Dominick, Alyvia, Lily, and Addison.
Services will be private.
