Robert L. Reed
Robert L. Reed

Robert L. Reed, 54, passed away on June 12, 2020. He was born and raised in Wilmington, DE. He was a graduate of Clark Atlanta University (B.Sc.) and a graduate of Central Michigan University (M.S,). Robert worked for many years as a government contractor in Washington, DC, and resided in Greenbelt, MD. Robert is predeceased by his parents, Martin and Frances Reed; and brothers Eugene Robertson, Martin Reed Jr., and Michael Reed. Robert is survived by his wife of 21 years, Kim D. Reed; his brothers Paul Reed (Lyn); James Reed (Arlene); Joseph Reed (Corinne), William Reed, and his sister Marie Reed; nieces and nephews; cousins; great nieces and a great nephew; in-laws in Greenbelt, MD and in-laws in London, England. He also leaves behind many loving friends, both old and new. Robert was known for his quick wit and storytelling, his persistent curiosity, and his love of reading. He loved to travel and visited half of the 50 states in the U.S. and traveled internationally to a dozen countries. He was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Robert was cremated at Rapp Funeral Services in Silver Spring, Maryland. A Memorial service will be held in Wilmington, Delaware, at a later date because of the pandemic. In lieu of cards and flowers, contributions may be made to GoFundMe, In Memory of Robert L. Reed for a memorial park bench. Send messages of condolence to

for_robert2020@yahoo.com




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
