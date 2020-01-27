Services
Claymont - Robert L. Todd, age 78 of Claymont, DE passed away on January 25, 2020. Born to Charles Leslie and Caroline Minnie Tinker Todd in Chester, PA, he resided most of life in Claymont, DE. Robert graduated from the Chichester High School in 1958, serving in the Army afterwards. He worked as a Research Technician at the Dupont Experimental Station for 41 years before retiring. Robert was a former member of the Lion's Club and a member of PITCA, the Pressing Irons and Trivet Collectors of America. His interests included collecting mechanical banks and genealogy. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sherry L. Harper Todd, children; April (Henry) Sancken and Blair (Jenny) Todd, and siblings; Thomas (Jane) Todd and Sharyn (Rodney) Babe. Funeral services and interment will remain private. Donations in his memory may be made to American Heat Association (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
