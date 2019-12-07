Services
Robert L. Watson Sr.

Robert L. Watson, Sr.

Dunleith - Mr. Watson departed this life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. The husband of the late Lillian L. Watson.

Robert was a retiree of the Chrysler Corp, co-founder of Chryco Newark FCU (American Spirit FCU), tax preparer, civil rights activist, an active member of Dunleith Civic Assoc. and an active member of Coleman Memorial UMC. He leaves to cherish his children Alfreda C. O'Neal (Albert), Robert L. Watson Jr. (Alice), Harriett Watson & Duvall L. Watson Sr.; sisters Margaret Watson, Betty Clopton and Hope Bradford; sister-in-Laws Louise Campbell, Arnetha Miller and Jean Watson. He also leaves to cherish a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchild and other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at Cornerstone Fellowship Baptist Church, 20 Lea Blvd., Wilmington, DE from 9-10:45am. Celebration of Life will follow viewing at 11:00am. Interment will be held in Gracelawn Memorial Park.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 12, 2019
