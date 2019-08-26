|
|
Robert Leake
Newark - Robert E. Leake, "Bob" age 91 of Newark, Delaware, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, at his daughter's home, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born to the late Thomas and Hattie Mae Leak in Durham, North Carolina. His early years were spent on a large farm in Rockingham, North Carolina. On this farm, he learned the value of land and home-ownership.
Bob attended the private boarding school of Lincoln Academy. At 18 years old he was drafted into the United States Air Force and served proudly, despite racial prejudices of that time. Bob served with the 9th Air Ammunition squadron in Japan, driving 2 1/2 ton trucks transporting explosives. Bob also worked as an aircraft mechanic at Lockheed in the Mojave desert. Bob became one of the first black men to work in the guided missiles program. For his military service, he was awarded the Army Of Occupation Medal (Japan), World War ll Victory Medal, Honorable Service Lapel Button WWll medal, among others. Bob was also a retired NYC transit motorman with 20 years of service. When he passed, he was the patriarch and the oldest surviving member of the Leak family.
For online condolences, Please visit
www.beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 26, 2019