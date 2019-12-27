|
Robert Lee Crandell
Chadds Ford - Robert Lee Crandell, 87, of Chadds Ford, PA, passed away surrounded by his loving family on December 23, 2019.
Bob was born September 27, 1932, in Buffalo, NY to Guy & Lena Crandell. He is survived by his wife Marjorie of 64 years, children Roberta (Doug) Lottes, Catherine (Joel) Gann, Mark (Barbara) Crandell, Donna (Greg) Grinnell, Rhonda (David) Ekholm, 16 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren & sister Joan Draper. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, & friend. Bob's greatest pride was his children & grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family.
He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Upon his return, he graduated from the University of Buffalo with a BA in Chemistry. Bob started his career in Parkersburg, WV with the E.I. DuPont Company. Bob's job took him to Wilmington, DE, Houston, TX and back to Wilmington in 1983.
After retirement, he volunteered and was involved in several aspects of Pennsbury Township. He served on the Planning Commission and was a founding member of the Pennsbury Land Trust. He served on the Kennett Pike Association, was a Republican Committeeman & served on the Fair Hill HOA architectural commission. Bob aspired to keep Pennsbury a wonderful place to live with open space preservation. One of his many accomplishments was terminating development around the township building on Rt 1. This 10-year battle resulted in a conservation easement for the township land, never to be developed.
Bob enjoyed sports, especially golf, baseball & football, and was a member of Kennett Square Country Club for many years.
He is preceded in death by his son Kurt, parents, sister Betty Huggler, & brother Pete Crandell.
Visitation is scheduled for January 2, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 AM at the St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church, 10 Old Church Rd., Greenville, DE with funeral mass to follow. Interment, St Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the .
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020