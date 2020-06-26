Robert Lee Rankins



Robert Lee Rankins passed on April 24,20. He was born and raised in Delaware acquiring skills such as mechanics, carpentry, and other certifications such as scuba certification. Robert relocated to Florida with his fiancé of 16 yrs for financial gain and his sobriety. Rob was fighting a battle within himself, between who he was and who he wanted to be. In life he was a humble and kind man; admirable, understanding, loyal, intelligent, dependable, thoughtful, calm, easy going, skillful, adventurous, perceptive, and forgiving. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his mother, father, extended family and friends. Family remembrence to be determined. Services by Spicer-Milliken.









