Robert Lee Rankins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lee Rankins

Robert Lee Rankins passed on April 24,20. He was born and raised in Delaware acquiring skills such as mechanics, carpentry, and other certifications such as scuba certification. Robert relocated to Florida with his fiancé of 16 yrs for financial gain and his sobriety. Rob was fighting a battle within himself, between who he was and who he wanted to be. In life he was a humble and kind man; admirable, understanding, loyal, intelligent, dependable, thoughtful, calm, easy going, skillful, adventurous, perceptive, and forgiving. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his mother, father, extended family and friends. Family remembrence to be determined. Services by Spicer-Milliken.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved