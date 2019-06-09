|
|
Robert Lenard Hershowitz
Wilmington - Age 81, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away June 5 2019.
Robert was often heard to say that his greatest joy and the most important thing in his life was his family. He was born in Brooklyn, NY where in his youth he was a beloved son, brother, grandson, and nephew.
Robert earned his PhD from Syracuse University. After a career at the DuPont Corporation, Robert turned his lifelong love of coin collecting into a full time business, spending the next several decades as a prominent coin dealer in northern Delaware.
He is survived by Naomi, his wife of 60 years; his children, Brenda Abele (Klaus), Susan (Joseph Graham), Steven (Elizabeth), and Janet Somerville (Kevin); eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his sister, Rochelle who still makes her home in NY. His parents left this world some time ago. Robert also leaves behind several pets and grand-pets who loved him as much as he loved them.
Robert was a very kind and very generous man. He will be deeply missed by those who love him and cherish his memory.
Funeral Services will be 2:30 pm, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Congregation Beth Emeth, 300 W. Lea Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802. Shiva will be observed 6:00 pm, Tuesday, June 11 at the late residence. A visitation will be 6:00 pm, Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13 also at the late residence.
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019