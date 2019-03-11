|
|
Robert Levine
Wilmington - Age 90, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Born May 1, 1928 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Morris and Anna (nee Redlus) Levine. Robert graduated from P. S. duPont High School and attended the University of Delaware. He proudly served his country in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. Robert owned a Patent Medicine Store for 18 years before becoming a Realtor. He was a Mason and a long time member of Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth Synagogue. There is no one that did not like Bobby Levine. He always had a warm smile and a positive attitude. Bobby was always happy to see and talk to you. He is best known for his "Bobby-isms."
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Nathan; and sister, Lillian Kemper; Robert is survived by his wife, Sally (nee Sirkin); children, Alan and Marci (Rick) Herman; grandchildren, Andrew and Jessica; and niece, Merril Yost.
A graveside service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Shiva will be observed 7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 12 at the late residence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Siegel Jewish Community Center Senior Center, 101 Garden of Eden Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 11, 2019