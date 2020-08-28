Robert Lewis "Bob" Parker
Wilmington - Robert Lewis "Bob" Parker died peacefully at his home on August 8th, 2020 after a 2-year fight with prostate cancer. He was 67. Bob was born on May 2nd, 1953 in Wilmington, DE, to the late Lewis Conrad and Mary Walker Parker. He is survived by his wife Carolyn and sons Luke and Jake of Dayton, MD; sister Mary Lou Parker and brother Steve and wife, Karen Bansbach Parker, of Earleville, MD; and brother Dave Parker of Townsend, DE. He was preceded in death by brothers Bill and Don.
An extended obituary can be found on www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com/obituary/RobertBob-Parker
.