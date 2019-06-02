Resources
Robert Lincoln Checkel

Wilmington - Robert Lincoln Checkel, age 95, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on May 29, 2019.

Survived by his wife Jeanne Taylor Checkel, sons Craig S. Checkel of Wilmington, DE, Jeffrey T. (Martha) Checkel currently in Berlin, Germany, daughter Christina C. (Mark) Sweet and grandson Cameron of Alexandria, VA, and granddaughter Caroline studying in Prague.

At the request of the family, services will be announced at a later date.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on June 2, 2019
