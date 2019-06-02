|
Robert Lincoln Checkel
Wilmington - Robert Lincoln Checkel, age 95, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on May 29, 2019.
Survived by his wife Jeanne Taylor Checkel, sons Craig S. Checkel of Wilmington, DE, Jeffrey T. (Martha) Checkel currently in Berlin, Germany, daughter Christina C. (Mark) Sweet and grandson Cameron of Alexandria, VA, and granddaughter Caroline studying in Prague.
At the request of the family, services will be announced at a later date.
Published in The News Journal on June 2, 2019