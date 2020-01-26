|
Robert M. Bouza
Hockessin - Robert M. Bouza (Vinny), 85, of Hockessin, DE, died January 24, 2020, at Regal Heights Heath Care where he lived for three years. Robert passed comfortably and peacefully. He was a long-time member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, in Hockessin where he was active in the Sages, Centering Prayer, and Men's Discussion Groups. In addition to his church activities Bob was an avid golfer, pickleball player and loved all games and puzzles.
He was born in 1935, in Long Island City, New York, the son of Manuel Bouza and Jennette Constantine Bouza. He was the middle child of three children; sister Jean and brother William. He married Carole Whalen on January 29, 1955 and they became parents of three boys and one girl. On May 22, 1999, he married Jane Chitty and became stepfather to her two children.
He graduated from William C. Bryant High School and began his 47-year career in banking on Long Island, Manhattan and Delaware. He was employed by Chase Manhattan Bank and Long Island Chemical Bank before founding the Delaware Key Financial Bank for credit cards. He was recognized by American Banker for his many contributions.
He is survived by his wife, Jane, his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Suzanne of East Islip, NY, son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Pam of Centerport NY, daughter and son-in-law, Gabrielle and Skip Bradley of Langkawi, Malaysia, son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Karen of Galveston, TX, stepson and daughter- in-law, Todd and Bernadette Kennedy of Flagstaff AZ and stepdaughter, Heather Kennedy of Wilmington, DE, his brother and sister-in-law, William and Joann of Port Washington, NY, 16 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Bouza is preceded in death by his first wife Carole, sister Jean Smith and great-grandson Terran Bouza.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 7:00PM-9:00PM at Chandler Funeral Home, 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, Delaware. Funeral Mass will be at St. Mary of Assumption Roman Catholic Church ,7200 Lancaster Pike Hockessin, Delaware with visitation at 10:00 AM and funeral mass following at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evergreen Center, Christiana Care Hospital, 3000 Newport Gap Pike, Emily Bissell Hospital, Building F, Wilmington, DE, 19808, St. Joseph Indian School, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, South Dakota, 57325
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020