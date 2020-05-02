Robert M. Hartis
Wilmington - Bob, age 48, earned his angel's wings on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was with those most dear to him. He was a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to many.
Bob will be dearly missed by his mother, Patricia Refner Hartis; his sister, Michelle Hartis; his uncle, Rich Refner; and a host of extended family, friends and his beloved rescue dog, Jackson Roscoe.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a gathering to celebrate Bob's life will be held at a later date.
To view a complete tribute to Bob, visit www.dohertyfh.com
302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.