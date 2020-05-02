Robert M. Hartis
Robert M. Hartis

Wilmington - Bob, age 48, earned his angel's wings on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was with those most dear to him. He was a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to many.

Bob will be dearly missed by his mother, Patricia Refner Hartis; his sister, Michelle Hartis; his uncle, Rich Refner; and a host of extended family, friends and his beloved rescue dog, Jackson Roscoe.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a gathering to celebrate Bob's life will be held at a later date.

To view a complete tribute to Bob, visit www.dohertyfh.com

302.999.8277






Published in The News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
