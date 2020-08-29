1/1
Robert M. Magaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert M. Magaw

Wilmington - It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Robert M. Magaw, 34, on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Bobby will be dearly missed by the love of his life, his wife of seven years, Alison Mazzetti Magaw and his precious nine month old daughter, Emilia Mary; his parents, Robert G. Jr. and Linda (O'Donnell) Magaw; his sister, Amanda Magaw and sadly, predeceased by his sister, Laura Magaw in 2001. His memory will be cherished by a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Friends, and step-grandfather, Howie Stoltenberg.

Bobby was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Robert G. Sr. and Doris Magaw; his maternal grandmother, Catherine Stoltenberg; his godmother, Anne Marie Thawley; and his in-laws, Robert, Mary and Michael Mazzetti.

Funeral services and interment will be held privately for members of the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the education fund for Emilia Mary via the link below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/emmy-magaw039s-future

To view a complete obituary for Bobby, visit

www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved