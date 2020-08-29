Robert M. Magaw
Wilmington - It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Robert M. Magaw, 34, on Monday, August 24, 2020.
Bobby will be dearly missed by the love of his life, his wife of seven years, Alison Mazzetti Magaw and his precious nine month old daughter, Emilia Mary; his parents, Robert G. Jr. and Linda (O'Donnell) Magaw; his sister, Amanda Magaw and sadly, predeceased by his sister, Laura Magaw in 2001. His memory will be cherished by a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Friends, and step-grandfather, Howie Stoltenberg.
Bobby was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Robert G. Sr. and Doris Magaw; his maternal grandmother, Catherine Stoltenberg; his godmother, Anne Marie Thawley; and his in-laws, Robert, Mary and Michael Mazzetti.
Funeral services and interment will be held privately for members of the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the education fund for Emilia Mary via the link below: https://www.gofundme.com/f/emmy-magaw039s-future
