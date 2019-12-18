|
Robert M. Salemi
Wilmington - Robert Michael Salemi passed away on December 17, 2019 at the Wilmington Hospital just three weeks after his 91st birthday.
Bob was a loyal and generous parishioner of Saint Mary Magdalen Church for over 60 years, where he raised and encouraged his family in the Catholic faith. Bob enjoyed gardening, birding, photography, but mostly family.
Bob was married to Janet Hohman Salemi who predeceased him on April 14, 2018. They were married at Little Flower Church on June 21, 1952.
Bob is survived by his children, Teresa Gentry (Jack), Michael Salemi (Brenda), Marian Marro (Frank), Robert Salemi (Lori), Roseann Bromley (Don); 14 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 20 from 6-8 pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Another viewing will be held on Saturday, December 21 beginning at 10 am at Saint Mary Magdalen, 7 Sharpley Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803 where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11. Interment will follow at St. Joseph on Brandywine.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Bob's name to Toys for Tots (www.toysfortots.org/donate)
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019