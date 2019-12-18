Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Salemi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert M. Salemi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert M. Salemi Obituary
Robert M. Salemi

Wilmington - Robert Michael Salemi passed away on December 17, 2019 at the Wilmington Hospital just three weeks after his 91st birthday.

Bob was a loyal and generous parishioner of Saint Mary Magdalen Church for over 60 years, where he raised and encouraged his family in the Catholic faith. Bob enjoyed gardening, birding, photography, but mostly family.

Bob was married to Janet Hohman Salemi who predeceased him on April 14, 2018. They were married at Little Flower Church on June 21, 1952.

Bob is survived by his children, Teresa Gentry (Jack), Michael Salemi (Brenda), Marian Marro (Frank), Robert Salemi (Lori), Roseann Bromley (Don); 14 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Friday, December 20 from 6-8 pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Another viewing will be held on Saturday, December 21 beginning at 10 am at Saint Mary Magdalen, 7 Sharpley Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803 where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11. Interment will follow at St. Joseph on Brandywine.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Bob's name to Toys for Tots (www.toysfortots.org/donate)

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -