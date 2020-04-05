Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Robert M. Shumaker Sr.


1928 - 2020
Robert M. Shumaker Sr. Obituary
Robert M. Shumaker, Sr.

Wilmington - Robert M. Shumaker, Sr., age 91, of Wilmington, DE passed away at home on April 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born in 1928 in Blain, PA to Milton and Carrie (Stambaugh) Shumaker. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1948. He graduated from Shippensburg University in 1952 and went on to begin his career with the DuPont Company, which lasted 40 years. He retired in 1992.

In 1960, Bob married his wife, Patricia (Cox) Shumaker and together they shared 60 years of marriage. He was predeceased by his son, Robert M. Shumaker, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Lorie Issel (Jim); his son, Scott Shumaker (Donna); 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; his sister, Helen Schmick; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Viewing and burial will be held privately. A Requiem Mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1414 King Street Wilmington, DE 19801. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
