Robert M. "Bob" Young
Middletown - Robert M. "Bob" Young, age 68, of Middletown, DE, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 12, 2020, with his beloved wife and son at his side.
Born in Lockhaven, PA on August 30, 1952, he was a son of the late Grover and Caroline (Flemming) Young. Bob grew up in Dover, DE and worked as a Building Inspector for New Castle County until his retirement in 2018. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed boating, fishing and camping. Bob was a talented carpenter and could often be found woodworking. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family, especially his wife and son.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Sue Young; son, Dylan Young of Middletown; siblings, Frank Young (Cheryl) and Joe Young, both of Dover; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and longtime friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Port Penn Road, Port Penn, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.
