Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Robert Mancil "Buddy" Hackendorn Jr.


1943 - 2020
Robert Mancil "Buddy" Hackendorn Jr. Obituary
Robert Mancil "Buddy" Hackendorn, Jr.

Wilmington - Robert Mancil "Buddy" Hackendorn, Jr., age 76, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 pm until 1 pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Entombment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Highway, New Castle, DE.

To view full obituary or leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com.

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
