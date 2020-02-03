|
Robert Mancil "Buddy" Hackendorn, Jr.
Wilmington - Robert Mancil "Buddy" Hackendorn, Jr., age 76, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 pm until 1 pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Entombment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Highway, New Castle, DE.
