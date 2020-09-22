Robert "Bob" Masscotte
Claymont - Robert "Bob" Masscotte left this world on September 18, 2020, after a long battle with numerous health issues. Bob fought courageously until the very end. He passed peacefully in St. Francis Hospital while holding the hand of his loving wife, Phyllis Masscotte. Bob was born on January 22, 1945, in Chester, PA, to May and Alfonsie Masscotte. He was the youngest of 12 children. Bob was a proud Navy veteran and served on the USS Casa Grande. He was an expert on "fine spirits" and worked many years as a liquor store associate. Bob most recently worked at Belak Florist and delivered auto parts for Berrodins. He belonged to the masonic lodge and Terrance Athletic Club. Bob enjoyed billiards, shuffleboard, and fishing. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his loving family. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. Bob always had a big smile. He was the life of the party and could easily cheer up everyone around him. He will be missed.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, May and Alfonsie Masscotte; and 11 siblings. He is survived by his very loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Phyllis Masscotte; daughter, Melissa Wise of Claymont, DE; son, Wayne Masscotte of Magnolia DE; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Bob will be cremated and due to COVID 19 a celebration of life will scheduled at a later date. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
