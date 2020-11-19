Robert "Bob" McAlpine
Newark, DE - Robert "Bob" T. McAlpine, age 84, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Bob was born in Bryn Mawr, PA on March 6, 1936 to Thomas McAlpine and Ann Bell (Nickle) McAlpine.
Bob graduated from Newark High School and the University of Delaware with a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education. He went on to earn his Master's Degree in music from West Chester State University. Bob taught vocal music and general music for many years in the Christina School District.
A life-long member of First Presbyterian Church in Newark Bob was a member of the choir and was presently serving as a Deacon. He was Youth Choir Director of First Presbyterian Church in Newark for several years before serving as Church Choir Director at Peninsula-McCabe United Methodist Church in Wilmington for 44 years.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Jane, of 59 years.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 292 W. Main Street, Newark, DE on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. where family and friends may start visiting at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to "First Presbyterian Church" and sent in care of R. T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
