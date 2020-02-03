|
|
Robert "Scott" McDowell
Wilmington - Robert "Scott" McDowell age 58, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday January 29th, 2020 at Manor Care Pike Creek, DE
He graduated from Delcastle Technical High School in 1980 and attended Johnson & Wales in Providence, Rhode Island. He worked at Ferris School for Boys division of youth rehabilitative services. His Interests included science fiction, coin collecting, and he was a lover of animals.
He was the son of the late Carolyn McDowell, Thomas P. Campbell and step father William McDowell. Scott is survived by his twin brother James McDowell, Thomas McDowell and John McDowell; sister Constance McDowell Carson, sister in law Deborah McDowell; nephew/godson Michael McDowell and niece/goddaughter Natalie McDowell; his aunt Jean Minarik and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday February 5, at 11am where friends are welcome for visitation at 10am at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Burial will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to be sent to Manor Care, 5651 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020