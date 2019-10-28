|
Robert "Bobby" Moran, Jr.
Wilmington - Robert "Bobby" James Moran Jr. lost his battle with opioid addiction on October 20th, 2019 at the age of 28. Bobby is survived by his parents, Robert and Karen Moran (Frederick); his siblings, Becky Moran, Angela Prince (Ralph), Tiffany Dzwonkowski (Edward), and Nicholas Regenauer (Erin); maternal grandmother, Barbara Frederick; nieces and nephews: Azlynn and Natalie Prince, Eddie and Amelia Dzwonkowski, & Nicholas A. Regenauer; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, Alexander E. Frederick, and his dog, Spike Tyson. He gave the gift of life through organ donation.
