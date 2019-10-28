Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Robert "Bobby" Moran Jr.

Robert "Bobby" Moran Jr. Obituary
Robert "Bobby" Moran, Jr.

Wilmington - Robert "Bobby" James Moran Jr. lost his battle with opioid addiction on October 20th, 2019 at the age of 28. Bobby is survived by his parents, Robert and Karen Moran (Frederick); his siblings, Becky Moran, Angela Prince (Ralph), Tiffany Dzwonkowski (Edward), and Nicholas Regenauer (Erin); maternal grandmother, Barbara Frederick; nieces and nephews: Azlynn and Natalie Prince, Eddie and Amelia Dzwonkowski, & Nicholas A. Regenauer; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, Alexander E. Frederick, and his dog, Spike Tyson. He gave the gift of life through organ donation.

For information regarding services or to leave an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com.

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
