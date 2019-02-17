|
Robert Morris Silliman
Kennett Square, PA - Robert Morris Silliman of Kennett Square, PA died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on February 4, 2019 of cancer. Bob was born in Wilmington, Delaware. He was the son of Mariana du Pont Silliman of Wilmington, Delaware and Henry Harper Silliman, a native of New York City.
Bob attended Tower Hill School in Wilmington, DE; graduated from St. Paul's School in Concord, NH; and Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. He continued his education to earn an M.A. in History at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA. After teaching history and coaching basketball and baseball at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA, Bob attended The University of Pennsylvania where he earned an M.S. Ed. He then worked in administration at Wilmington College. Bob switched careers in his 30's and became a stockbroker with Dean Witter Reynolds, continuing with Morgan Stanley as Vice President of Investments in Wilmington, DE.
Bob married Ann Berwick O'Hear in Charleston, South Carolina. His love and knowledge of early American History is exemplified by his impressive collection of rare books on the subject and resulted in their decision to restore Ann's family home in the Charleston Historic District. They received a Carolopolis Award from the Preservation Society of Charleston.
Bob was an advocate of land preservation. This passion was instilled in him at an early age by his father's and his grandfather's love for the Adirondack Mountains. Bob spent many summers in Long Lake, NY, hiking, canoeing and spending time with family. This is a tradition he valued and has nurtured in his children and grandchildren.
Bob Silliman will be most remembered for his infectious smile, quick wit, sense of humor and his kind spirit. He was a loving father, an adoring husband and a loyal friend. Bob is survived by his devoted wife, Ann; their three children: Caroline Legaré, Robert Morris Jr., and Joshua Elliott; their spouses and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Elwyn Institute of Media, PA (elwyn.org), where Bob served as a Member of the Board for many years, or The Land Conservancy for Southern Chester County (tlcforscc.org).
A memorial service to celebrate Robert Silliman's life will be held at Christ Church Christiana Hundred, Greenville, DE on Saturday, February 23 at 11:00 am. A private family burial at The du Pont de Nemours Cemetery will precede the service.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019