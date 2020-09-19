Robert Norman Ligo M.D.



Dr. Ligo was born on the 12th of December, 1928 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Raymond Samuel and Eleanor Fortenbacher Ligo. He passed peacefully at age 91 on September 13, 2020, at Kendal Crosslands Communities at Longwood. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Nancy G. Ligo, his daughter, Janet L. Robertson and her husband John C. Robertson of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, his son, Bruce G. Ligo and his wife Nancy M. Ligo of Cypress, Texas. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Caitlin A. Ligo, Lauren A. Levin, Bryce R. Ligo, Matthew C. Robertson, and Grant G. Ligo, and great-granddaughter Charlotte C. Levin.



Dr. Ligo received a Bachelor of Science, Master of Public Health and MD degrees from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and Phi Beta Kappa. He was an intern at Allegheny General Hospital and completed his residency in anesthesiology there in 1957. He was in the Medical Corps of the United States Army from 1957 until 1967 rising to the rank of Colonel. In 1967 Dr. Ligo transferred to the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health where he held a number of supervisory positions, retiring in 1979 as Medical Director. He was then hired by DuPont, and became a Manager in the Medical Division and was later promoted to the Medical Director of DuPont in 1988, retiring in 1991. He then worked for several years in the Occupational Medical Clinic at Lancaster General Hospital. He was a member of The American Medical Association, the Medical Society of Delaware, the Delaware Occupational Medical Association and the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists. He was certified by the American Board of Preventive Medicine and Public Health and Occupational Medicine.



Dr. Ligo was an Associate Professor of Medicine at Rutgers School of Medicine and was also a member of the Occupational Medicine Advisory Committee at Columbia University and John Hopkins University. He was a consultant to the Physical Agents TLV Committee of the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists. He was past president of the Delaware Occupational Medical Association and was a Fellow of the American College of Occupational Medicine. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Kentmere Nursing Home and was on the Christiana Care Staff.



Bob had many friends, was the life of the party, always told a good story, and was known for his quick wit and clever sense of humor. He belonged both to Greenville and DuPont Country Clubs and loved playing tennis and golf. He was proud to serve his country and enjoyed his many years in the Army, living in Japan and Germany. Bob and Nancy loved traveling the world. They had a vacation home at Seabrook Island, South Carolina for 38 years, where they loved entertaining others. More than anything Bob loved his family. He loved spending time with them, especially on vacations at the beach. His children and grandchildren were very close to him and have many fond memories and funny stories to look back upon. He will be deeply missed by everyone he touched and his presence will live on in our hearts and memories.



A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Kendal Crosslands Communities or to Willowtree Hospice, both of which the family greatly thanks for the loving care he received.









