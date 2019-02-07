|
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
House of Wright Mortuary Inc.
|
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Wright Mortuary, Inc.
|
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:30 PM
|
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
|
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:30 PM
|
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
|
Committal
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
|
Robert O. Wright, I, CFSP
Centerville - Robert, peacefully transitioned from labor to reward on January 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.Robert is the Founder and President of the House of Wright Mortuary and Cremation Services, Inc., established on August 9, 1987. Later in his career, Robert obtained his license to practice funeral service in the State of Maryland and expanded the business to include additional locations in Smyrna, DE and Penns Grove, NJ. Robert was a faithful member of Bethel A.M.E. Church under pastorate of Rev. Dr. Silvester S. Beaman. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, the late Jacqueline L. Dorsey Wright -Evans, Harry S. Wright, and Raleigh S. Evans, Sr. and his Grandmother, Estella Dorsey. Robert is survived by his wife, Deborah A. Brinkley Wright; three sons, Maurice J. (Donna) Wright, Robert O. (Blair) Wright, II, and Justen A. (Trista) Wright; twelve grandchildren, Robert III, Maurice II, Latrell, Stephon, Mi-na, Justen II, Raegan, Kobe, Skylar, Jin Lee, Karter, and Alex; six siblings, Harry Fews, Pierre Wright, Shorty Wright, Khadre (Bernadette) Wright, Rev. Dr. Jacquita (Keith) Wright - Henderson, Erin Wright; Mother - in - law Betty A Mitchell; House of Wright family a host of other family members and friends.
Mr. Wright will Lie In State on Saturday, February, 9, 2019 at The House of Wright Mortuary, Inc., 48 E. Commerce Street, Smyrna from 9am to 12noon and The House of Wright Mortuary, Inc. at 208 E. 35th Street, Wilmington from 3pm to 6pm. On Sunday, Celebration Services will be held at St. Paul U.A.M.E Church 3114 N. Market Street, Wilmington, Public Viewing from 2:00pm - 4:00pm ONLY. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc, Omega Service at 4:30pm, Interdenominational Church Ushers' Association of Delaware Ritual at 5:00pm, Masonic Ritual at 5:30pm and Service of Remembrance at 6:00pm. Committal Service will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00am, Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Gamma Theta Lambda Educational Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 25209 Wilmington, DE 19899-5209 or gtledf.org
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019
