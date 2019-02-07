Services
House of Wright Mortuary Inc.
48 East Commerce Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 659-5517
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
House of Wright Mortuary Inc.
48 East Commerce Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Wright Mortuary, Inc.
208 E. 35th Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Paul U.A.M.E Church
3114 N. Market Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:30 PM
St. Paul U.A.M.E Church
3114 N. Market Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Paul U.A.M.E Church
3114 N. Market Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Paul U.A.M.E Church
3114 N. Market Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Paul U.A.M.E Church
3114 N. Market Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Committal
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park
New Castle, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cfsp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert O. Wright I Cfsp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert O. Wright I Cfsp Obituary
Robert O. Wright, I, CFSP

Centerville - Robert, peacefully transitioned from labor to reward on January 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.Robert is the Founder and President of the House of Wright Mortuary and Cremation Services, Inc., established on August 9, 1987. Later in his career, Robert obtained his license to practice funeral service in the State of Maryland and expanded the business to include additional locations in Smyrna, DE and Penns Grove, NJ. Robert was a faithful member of Bethel A.M.E. Church under pastorate of Rev. Dr. Silvester S. Beaman. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, the late Jacqueline L. Dorsey Wright -Evans, Harry S. Wright, and Raleigh S. Evans, Sr. and his Grandmother, Estella Dorsey. Robert is survived by his wife, Deborah A. Brinkley Wright; three sons, Maurice J. (Donna) Wright, Robert O. (Blair) Wright, II, and Justen A. (Trista) Wright; twelve grandchildren, Robert III, Maurice II, Latrell, Stephon, Mi-na, Justen II, Raegan, Kobe, Skylar, Jin Lee, Karter, and Alex; six siblings, Harry Fews, Pierre Wright, Shorty Wright, Khadre (Bernadette) Wright, Rev. Dr. Jacquita (Keith) Wright - Henderson, Erin Wright; Mother - in - law Betty A Mitchell; House of Wright family a host of other family members and friends.

Mr. Wright will Lie In State on Saturday, February, 9, 2019 at The House of Wright Mortuary, Inc., 48 E. Commerce Street, Smyrna from 9am to 12noon and The House of Wright Mortuary, Inc. at 208 E. 35th Street, Wilmington from 3pm to 6pm. On Sunday, Celebration Services will be held at St. Paul U.A.M.E Church 3114 N. Market Street, Wilmington, Public Viewing from 2:00pm - 4:00pm ONLY. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc, Omega Service at 4:30pm, Interdenominational Church Ushers' Association of Delaware Ritual at 5:00pm, Masonic Ritual at 5:30pm and Service of Remembrance at 6:00pm. Committal Service will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00am, Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Gamma Theta Lambda Educational Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 25209 Wilmington, DE 19899-5209 or gtledf.org
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.