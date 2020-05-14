Robert Oliver (Rod) Drake
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Oliver (Rod) Drake

Robert Oliver Drake, age 73, passed away on May 13, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. Rod, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Norfolk, Virginia on September 22, 1947 and moved to Wilmington, Delaware with his mother at a very early age. Rod graduated from William Penn High School in New Castle, Delaware in 1966.

Rod became a civil engineer and established a surveying company in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. He also played guitar in a band, which was something he deeply loved.

After selling his business, Rod moved to Sarasota, Florida with his former wife, Laura Drake, and their two daughters; he continued to work in Sarasota as a civil engineer until his death.

Rod is survived by his two daughters, Katie Evans Drake, of Sarasota Florida, and Olivia Evans Drake, of Jacksonville, Florida, and one granddaughter, Kaia Ruth Sheridan, who was the love of his life. He is also survived by his brothers Thomas (Ted) Drake, Donald Drake, of Norfolk Virginia, and sister Ann Drake Rowe of North Carolina, Douglas (Chip) Lyons, of Little Torch Key, Florida, and Gene Lyons, of Milford Delaware. Rod was preceded in death by his mother, Inez Givens Lyons, father, Brady Drake Jr, and brother, Brady Drake III, Carol Drake Richardson, Brian Drake.

Rod's ashes will be returned to Norfolk, Virginia to be laid to rest with those of the Drake family.

Rod will be sorely missed by all.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 14 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved