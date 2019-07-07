|
Robert P. Cunningham
Wilmington - Robert P Cunningham, age 77, of Wilmington, DE went up to the Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.
Robert started his career at Bancroft Mill. He then served 35 years on the Wilmington Fire Department, retiring as a Battalion Chief. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his beach home and fishing.
Robert leaves behind his beloved wife of 56 years, Bernadette. He also leaves behind his 5 children. Chris (Maureen, Molly & Shane), Elizabeth (Jim, Tom, Katie & Brian), Tom (Karen & Maggie), Jack (Cyndy) and Andy (Colleen, Bernadette, Kyle & Robert).
Robert will be missed but will always be remembered as a Wonderful Man.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 10 from 9-10:30 am at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Ann Church, Gilpin Ave and Union Street. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery.
Doherty Funeral Homes
302-652-6811
To send condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on July 7, 2019