Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Gilpin Ave and Union Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Cunningham


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert P. Cunningham Obituary
Robert P. Cunningham

Wilmington - Robert P Cunningham, age 77, of Wilmington, DE went up to the Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.

Robert started his career at Bancroft Mill. He then served 35 years on the Wilmington Fire Department, retiring as a Battalion Chief. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his beach home and fishing.

Robert leaves behind his beloved wife of 56 years, Bernadette. He also leaves behind his 5 children. Chris (Maureen, Molly & Shane), Elizabeth (Jim, Tom, Katie & Brian), Tom (Karen & Maggie), Jack (Cyndy) and Andy (Colleen, Bernadette, Kyle & Robert).

Robert will be missed but will always be remembered as a Wonderful Man.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 10 from 9-10:30 am at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Ann Church, Gilpin Ave and Union Street. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery.

Doherty Funeral Homes

302-652-6811

To send condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now