|
|
Robert P. Kwapinski
Newark - Robert P. Kwapinski, 77, of Newark, DE, died on Monday December 9, 2019.
He was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Camden, NJ, received his undergraduate degree in English from La Salle University, and Masters in Education from West Chester University.
Robert began his career as a teacher at St. Joseph's High School in Camden, NJ. He then taught English for over 15 years at Archmere Academy in Claymont, DE., and also taught graphic arts at the University of Delaware. Later, Robert took on a marketing role for Hercules, Inc., in Wilmington, DE.
For the past 20 years, Robert donated his time as an English and Latin tutor to high-performing students, and he was well known as one of Santa's helpers in the New Castle County region.
Robert wished to continue his life-long passion as an educator and requested his remains to be donated to the Anatomical Gift Program to be used for anatomical education and research by students at the University of Delaware.
He was predeceased by his brother Joseph T. Kwapinski, and was the loving "Uncle Bob" to his sister-in-law Eleanor Kwapinski, nieces, nephews, 10 grand nieces and nephews, and a dedicated caregiver to Lilly his English Bulldog.
Friends may call between 9am and 11am on Saturday January 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Bear, DE, followed by a funeral mass at 11am. Interment will be private.
For online condolences please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019