Robert P. List
Wilmington - Robert ("Bob") Paul List, age 77, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019.
He is survived by his beloved daughters, Susan (David) Hauske and Mary (Joe) Rosen; and 6 grandchildren Justin, Jared, Sara, Katelyn, Amanda and Megan. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Winifred, and his brother, Richard. Shortly after high school, Bob joined the Army where he served near El Paso, Texas. After his service, he began his career as a manufacturer's sales representative, eventually starting his own business which he ran until he retired in 2006. He took pride in his business and was routinely presented with numerous awards for his service.
Bob had a love for the outdoors, where his passion included hiking, canoeing and camping, especially in Algonquin Provincial Park in Canada. He was an avid and skilled trombone player, contributing to various bands and orchestras throughout his life. He was also a supporter and member of the Claymont Lions Club. Those who knew Bob best remember his kindness, charitable nature and love for all animals
A visitation will be held on Monday March 25 from 12:00pm -1:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 1:00pm at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803. Burial will be private. Donations may be made in his memory to either VH1 Save the Music Foundation, www.savethemusic.org, the Humane Society, www.delawarehumane.org or the Claymont Lions Club, www.claymontlions.org. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019