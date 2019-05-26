Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert P. "Bob" Phipps

Newark - Robert Paul "Bob" Phipps, age 67, of Newark, DE, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family, Monday, May 20, 2019. Bob was a loving husband, father, and pop pop who was always there for his family. He loved working on anything that had a motor. He will always be remembered for saying," You have to be smarter than what you are working with." Bob was an avid NASCAR, Phillies, and Eagles fan. He enjoyed politics, war history, and the Discovery Channel. Everyone enjoyed the produce from his vegetable garden. Bob was a country music fan and enjoyed his trips to Nashville. He will be dearly missed.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Elizabeth "Linda" Phipps; daughters, Wendy Phipps and Dawn Keenan (George, Jr.); and grandchildren: Brittany, Austin, and Ryan. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Ham and LaVaun Phipps; and brother, Michael Ham.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 9:30-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Bob's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , 200 Continental Dr. Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal on May 26, 2019
