Robert P. Sheaffer
1923 - 2020
Robert P. Sheaffer

Newark, DE - Born, Newark, Delaware October 11, 1923

Bob attended Newark High School and graduated 1941. He attended Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he studied airport management and became a flight instructor.

Bob entered the Navy in 1943, became a naval aviator serving in the Pacific on the aircraft carrier Saratoga. He received two air metals and two fleet citations and retired as a Commander in 1965. In 2006, Bob was inducted into the Delaware Aviation Hall of Fame. He represented the Navy, marching in the Newark Memorial Day Parade for over 20 years.

Bob was a third-generation owner of Sheaffer's Wallpaper & Paint Store in Newark, Delaware. He was a Past President of Newark Merchants Association, the Newark Chamber of Commerce, the Newark Rotary Club and Northern Delaware Retired Officers Association.

He was an avid golfer and member of the Newark Country Club and the Newark Senior Center.

Bob is survived by his wife Polly of 71 years, daughters Jodi Vinson (Tiger) and Amy Hurff (Steve), grandchildren, Lori Cain (Derek), Courtney Saenz, Robert Swain, Stephanie Swain and great grandchildren Emmie, Evan, McKinley and Campbell. He also had step grandchildren, Jason, Marli, Michael and Laura Hurff.

There will be a private family burial at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Bear, Delaware.




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
