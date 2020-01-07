|
Robert Paul Savage
Nanticoke Acres, Seaford - Robert Paul Savage, 86, husband of the late Helena Beyersdorfer Savage and a resident of Nanticoke Acres, Seaford, DE, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at his residence. Born October 28, 1933, in a farmhouse on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, he was the son of the late John William Savage and the late Grace Belote Savage. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a retired Personnel Supervisor for DuPont. As a young man he enjoyed sailing on the Chesapeake Bay and fishing in the Delaware Bay, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by a son, George B. Savage of Seaford; a brother, William Jesse Savage and his wife, Susan, of Maine; a sister, Peggy Sanderson of Galena, MD; and a granddaughter, Casey Leigh Savage of Shallotte, NC. He was predeceased by two sons, William E. Savage and Richard P. Savage.
To honor his wishes funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020