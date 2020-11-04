Robert "Bob" Peterson
Millsboro - Robert "Bob" Thomas Peterson, age 87, of Millsboro, DE formerly of Bellefonte, DE passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
He was born in Wilmington, DE on September 8, 1933 son of the late Wilbur Peterson and Beatrice (Roney) Peterson. Bob proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army.
Bob retired from Ciba Geigy Corporation in Newport, DE. He was an honorary member of the Brandywine Hundred Fire Company and a life member of the American Legion Post #28. Bob enjoyed working in his yard and loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy "Dot" Peterson in 2015. He is survived by a son, Steve Peterson (Jo Evelyn) of Dagsboro, DE; two daughters, Lauren Long (James) of Mount Holly, NC and Betty Hostler (Jim) of Wilmington, DE; six grandchildren, Diane, Jimmy (Lauren), Morgan, Taylor, Justin and Nicholas and a great granddaughter, Sara.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Gracelawn Memorial Park in New Castle, DE.
