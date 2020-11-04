1/1
Robert "Bob" Peterson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Peterson

Millsboro - Robert "Bob" Thomas Peterson, age 87, of Millsboro, DE formerly of Bellefonte, DE passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

He was born in Wilmington, DE on September 8, 1933 son of the late Wilbur Peterson and Beatrice (Roney) Peterson. Bob proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army.

Bob retired from Ciba Geigy Corporation in Newport, DE. He was an honorary member of the Brandywine Hundred Fire Company and a life member of the American Legion Post #28. Bob enjoyed working in his yard and loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy "Dot" Peterson in 2015. He is survived by a son, Steve Peterson (Jo Evelyn) of Dagsboro, DE; two daughters, Lauren Long (James) of Mount Holly, NC and Betty Hostler (Jim) of Wilmington, DE; six grandchildren, Diane, Jimmy (Lauren), Morgan, Taylor, Justin and Nicholas and a great granddaughter, Sara.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Gracelawn Memorial Park in New Castle, DE.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Melson Funeral Services
32013 Long Neck Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
302-945-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Melson Funeral Services Long Neck Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved