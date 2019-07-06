|
|
Robert R. Bahel
Elsmere - Robert R. Bahel, 82, of Elsmere. DE passed away 7/2/2019 in Christiana Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born in West Chester, PA and raised in Kennett Square, where his avid love of sports led him to be well known for his excellent athletic talent. He was inducted into the Kennett Old Timers Hall of Fame in 2004 for his outstanding baseball achievements during his younger years. He served as a staff sergeant in the 198 Artillery DE Army National Guard for over 11 years. Later, Bob spent many years as an inspector for a manufacturing company in Bear, DE, where he was also known as "Doc" by close friends.
He was a tried and true Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan, and never missed a game. He loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports and was their biggest supporter in every athletic, academic or personal accomplishment they made.
Most importantly, Bob cherished the time he spent with his family who were the greatest joy in his life, as he was ours. He was the center of our world and taught us all how important family is.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents , William and Alva Bahel.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lori Bahel; his 3 daughters, Lisa Bolin (Tommy) of Pike Creek, DE, Caron Sniadecki (Donny) of Townsend, DE, and Kimberley Bahel of Elsmere, DE; as well as, his grandchildren, Bryanna Sniadecki, Donny Sniadecki, Tyler Bolin, Makayla Love, and Alexis Love; sister, Shirley Decker of Avondale, PA and brother Richard Bahel (Donna) of Wilmington, DE, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Service at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Elsmere, DE on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 7pm. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5-7. Interment is private.
302-994-9614
Delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from July 6 to July 7, 2019