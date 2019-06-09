|
Robert R. "Bob" Cameron, Jr.
Newark - Robert R. "Bob" Cameron, Jr., age 94, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Born in Elkton, MD on September 23, 1924, he was the son of the late Robert Roy and Florence (Carroll) Cameron, Sr. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. He worked as a regional manager for AMF - Bowling Division.
Bob was a member of the Aetna Hose Hook & Ladder Company and the Lt. J. Allison O'Daniel VFW Post #475. He enjoyed daily walks and will always be remembered as a very merry and social person.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Todd) Cameron; and step-daughters, Eleanor and Patsy Todd. He is survived by his sister, Evelyn M. Starr (Walter) of Gainesville, FL; nephew, Gary Cameron of Jacksonville, FL; and nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Newark Cemetery, 20 New Street, Newark, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Aetna Hose Hook & Ladder Company, PO Box 148, Newark, DE 19715 or VFW Post #475, 100 Veterans Drive, Newark, DE 19711.
