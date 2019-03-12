Robert "Bob" R. Carroll



Chichester, PA - Robert 'Bob' R. Carroll, age 80, died suddenly on March 8, 2019 with his family surrounding him. He was a longtime resident of Chichester, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife and best friend Darlene, his sons Michael, Charles, and Timothy, and their loving mother Priscilla, his grandsons Craig and Ryan and his daughter-in-law Michelle. He was preceded in death by his son John, father James, mother Agnes and brother Jimmy. Bob was born on June 14, 1938, and grew up in Wilmington, DE. After graduating from Salesianum High School and the University of Delaware in 1960 with a degree in Accounting. He proudly served his country for 4 years in the U.S. Army attaining the rank of Captain including serving overseas in Tehran, Iran. He lived a significant part of his life in Cherry Hill NJ where he was very active with his sons the in the Cherry Hill American Little League serving as President of the league for a number of years. He was a dedicated employee of Powell Electronics retiring as the CFO. He was truly devoted to all those he worked with for 47 years, touching many lives at Powell in the process. While attending college Bob was an OCBP (NJ) lifeguard for 4 years. While in the service he qualified as an expert marksman, after his service he was a volunteer fireman. Bob had a true passion for, and encyclopedic knowledge of, Philadelphia sports, Big 5 Basketball, especially Villanova. He shared this love with his sons, grandsons, and friends, taking them to many events (for many it was their first time) every chance he had, and creating great memories in the process. He loved to reminisce about Villanova winning the 1985 NCAA championship. Later in life, he developed a genuine love for exploration and travel, he loved to go on cruises and especially loved spending time in Disney. He was an avid reader of all types of books. A viewing will be held on Saturday, 8:30 - 10 AM at the Pagano Funeral Home 3711 Foulk Rd, Garnet Valley PA with a memorial service following at 10AM. Interment, Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA 19061. In lieu of flowers, the family requests as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Salesianum School, 1801 N. Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19802. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com. Published in The News Journal on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary