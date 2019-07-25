Services
Robert R. Davey


1948 - 2019
Robert R. Davey Obituary
Robert R. Davey

Lewes - Robert R. Davey, age 70, of Lewes, DE passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Beebe Healthcare. He was born on August 6, 1948 in Newark, NJ, son of the late James and Doris Davey.

Mr. Davey made his career as a teacher, educating in Newark, NJ for many years. He taught in Brick, NJ until retiring, in 2004, and he moved to Lewes.

Mr. Davey is survived by his companion of many years, Charles Henk; one brother, Thomas Davey of Brick, NJ; one sister, Eileen Kuchar of Metuchen, NJ; and two nieces: Maureen Young of Point Pleasant, NJ and Susan Davey of Glen Mills, PA.

All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Davey's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting their website at https://www.stjude.org/donate

Please visit Mr. Davey's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 25, 2019
