Robert R. Dreibelbis, Sr.
Newark - Robert R. Dreibelbis, Sr. was born in 1932 and departed this life on June 27, 2020. Originally from Hamburg, PA, Bob was predeceased by his parents, Martha and Robert Dreibelbis and two nephews.
He is survived by his children; Joan Fultz (Jim), Sharon Savina, and Robert R. Jr.; 7 grandchildren, and 2.4 great grandchildren; his Brother, Ronald I. Dreibelbis; his Sister, Mary Ann Leisey and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE from 10:00 AM to Noon on Wednesday July 8, 2020. A Funeral Service will begin at Noon. Burial will take place the next day at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE at 10:00 AM.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Padua Academy (where all of his daughters and granddaughters graduated) at 905 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19806 or a charity of your choice
.
To leave online condolences and read a full obituary visit: www.mccreryandharra.com