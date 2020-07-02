1/1
Robert R. Dreibelbis Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert R. Dreibelbis, Sr.

Newark - Robert R. Dreibelbis, Sr. was born in 1932 and departed this life on June 27, 2020. Originally from Hamburg, PA, Bob was predeceased by his parents, Martha and Robert Dreibelbis and two nephews.

He is survived by his children; Joan Fultz (Jim), Sharon Savina, and Robert R. Jr.; 7 grandchildren, and 2.4 great grandchildren; his Brother, Ronald I. Dreibelbis; his Sister, Mary Ann Leisey and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE from 10:00 AM to Noon on Wednesday July 8, 2020. A Funeral Service will begin at Noon. Burial will take place the next day at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE at 10:00 AM.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Padua Academy (where all of his daughters and granddaughters graduated) at 905 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19806 or a charity of your choice.

To leave online condolences and read a full obituary visit: www.mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
McCrery and Harra Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
McCrery and Harra Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Burial
10:00 AM
Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 3, 2020
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. US Army Retired
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved