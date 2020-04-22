|
|
Robert Ray Riley
Newark - Robert Ray Riley, 69, of Newark, Delaware, succumbed to cancer on Monday, April 20, 2020 in his home.
Bob, as he was well known, was born in McCrory, Arkansas on December 3, 1950 to Thomas Shelton and Sarah Eva Lee (Prince) Riley. He attended Christiana High School in Newark, Delaware. Bob was an avid sports fan. He played, watched, and coached many different sports, though his favorite was football. He was a staunch supporter of the Eagles. Baseball was a close second, the Phillies being his favorite team. One of the happiest times of his life was attending the Phillies Phantasy Baseball Camp. Bob was also known for being a hard worker. He dedicated much of his time to numerous occupations, most notably Meadowood Texaco, which he owned and operated for fourteen years. He was most recently employed by the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles as a senior Lane Technician. Any time not devoted to work, sports, or family was spent on books and movies. He especially favored John Grisham and James Patterson novels.
Bob is survived by his wife Carolyn of fifty years; children Patricia (Thomas) Mastoloni, Robert Riley Jr., Jennifer (Michael) Riley Newman, and Cassie Riley; and grandchildren Christopher Mastoloni, Benjamin Mastoloni, and Samantha Nunes. He is also loved by countless extended family members, friends, and coworkers.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, services are restricted to immediate family. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to online @ stjude.org via Bob Riley Memorial Donations, or mailed to ; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105. To send messages of condolence to the family visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020