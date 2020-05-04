Robert "Bob" Richard Kinderman
Wilmington - Robert "Bob" Richard Kinderman, age 73, of Wilmington, DE, passed away after a brief illness on May 3, 2020.
Bob was born on January 8, 1947, in Lancaster, PA and grew up in West Grove, PA. He graduated from Avon Grove High School in 1965. After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Viet Nam era. Bob moved to Delaware in 1969 and later attended Goldey Beacom College, where he majored in business. His professional career began in sales. He started his own business in 1976 and was a successful painter and paperhanger for over 30 years.
Bob had a flare for all things artistic and was known for his creative and unique projects, not only in interior design, but with eclectic art pieces as well. His work included furniture, jewelry, paintings, leatherwork, and scratchboard. He was gifted, articulate, and free-spirited. He was known for his off-beat sense of humor and easily made friends wherever he went.
Bob was raised in a Christian home and professed his love for the Lord throughout his life. He often acknowledged God's hand in his life and recognized God's beauty in nature. He loved to travel the country to enjoy the landscapes of various regions.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard R. and Irene B. Kinderman.
He is survived by his children Stephanie Kinderman Lorenzana (Jorge), Kristoffer R. Kinderman, Megan L. Kinderman, Klinton R. Kinderman, Kevin F. Kinderman (Brooke), Myra L. Benson (Andrew), their mother Deborah Kinderman, and 21 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Donald R. Kinderman (Nydia) and sister, Linda Jean Van Sant-Stike (Ray).
A private graveside service will be held at Oxford Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA
Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.