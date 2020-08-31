Robert S. Jones
Wilmington - Bob, age 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Bob was a 1970 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and attended the University of Delaware. He served in the U.S. Army as a finance specialist and was stationed in Geissen, Germany. Bob worked at the G M plant in Wilmington for 35 years as a foreman on the assembly line where he was known as "Jonesy." Wearing his trademark bib overalls, he spent many hours hauling lawn equipment and maintaining landscaping. Bob's devilish charm paired with his deadpan delivery of jokes won over many initially daunted by his gruff exterior. He enjoyed music, word games, and all manner of sports, particularly harness racing. Above all, Bob valued family and spent a great deal of time in his retirement staying connected with friends and family through phone calls and social media. Bob was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Miriam "Joan" and Frank Jones; his brothers, Phil and Brian Jones; his brother-in-law Steve Sutton, and his former wife, Kathy Schaap.
Survivors include his son, Scott Jones (Masako) and their daughter, Stephanie; his daughter, Jen Jones; his brothers, Frank Jones (Carol) and Colin Jones (Patsy); his sister, Anne Jones-Sutton; his sister-in-law Gabriele Meerkamper; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
Public visitation for Bob will be held from 11AM to 1PM on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home, located at 212 Justis Street, Newport, DE 19804.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Church of the Covenant at 503 Duncan Road, Wilmington, DE 19809 or Food Bank of Delaware at www.fbd.org
