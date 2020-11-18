Robert S. Schneider
Newark - Robert Shawn Schneider, age 38, of Newark, DE, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. Rob had a smile that could light up a room. He had a charismatic personality that drew people to him. Rob had a huge heart and great sense of humor. His family and friends meant everything to him. He was an accomplished athlete, playing 4 years on the Widener University football team. He also enjoyed jiu jitsu and karate. Rob had a passion for cooking, especially BBQing.
Rob is survived by his parents, Robert and Isabel Schneider; brother, Matthew Schneider (Krystina); nephews, Reagan and Logan Schneider; his dog, Scrapple; and a host of friends.
A visitation will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 1-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Rob's life at 3 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rob's memory to the animal shelter of your choice. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459