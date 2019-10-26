|
|
Robert Samuel "Bob" Irwin
Wilmington - Robert Samuel "Bob" Irwin died October 22, 2019, age 86. From Craigavad, Northern Ireland, and Wilmington, Delaware.
Survived by wife Anne, daughters Siobhan Irwin (Chris Sontchi) & Lorraine Irwin, grandsons Jeremy & Andrew Sontchi, granddaughters Taylor & Sierra Modesto. Visitation & service November 2. Please see below for full details.
https://www.chandlerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/robert-samuel-irwin/
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019