Robert (Bob) Stephen Powell, Sr.
Fort Myers, FL. - Robert (Bob) Stephen Powell, Sr., 86, a resident of the Fort Myers, FL area since 2001, and a longtime resident of Wilmington, DE, died on February 20, 2019 following a long battle with cancer.
Bob was born on December 15, 1932 in Hagerstown, MD to Harry K. and Madalyn (nee Springer) Powell and raised in Joplin, MO. He graduated from the University of Miami in 1955. On graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in France. He then spent many years working in the oil & gas industry for Phillips Petroleum Company and was President of Phillips retailer Del-Way Petroleum.
Bob was devoted to public service and was active in state and local politics for many years. He was elected to the Delaware General Assembly in 1972 and represented the Pike Creek area for ten years. Notably, he was chairman of the House Revenue and Finance Committee as it considered and passed the 1981 Financial Center Development Act, which established Delaware as a credit card banking hub. He also served on the New Castle County Council from 1989-93 and was a member of the Governor's Council on Labor and the Delaware Industrial Accident Board.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Doris Schwager Powell of Fort Myers; three loving children, Deborah Powell Osborn (John) of Chadds Ford, PA, Robert S. Powell, Jr. (Karen) of Newark, DE, and David W. Powell (Lauren) of Ridgewood, NJ; and three granddaughters, Delaney and Keeley Osborn, and Lauren Powell.
There will be a private burial service at the Old Drawyers Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Odessa, DE. Flags flown over Delaware Legislative Hall in Dover and other state public buildings will be lowered to half-staff on Friday, June 7 in recognition of Bob's service.
Published in The News Journal on June 6, 2019